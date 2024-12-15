Tips Music Launches "Sui Ve Sui" The Next Wedding Anthem

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th December, 2024: Get ready to groove to the hottest new Punjabi wedding anthem! Tips Music Ltd. announces the launch of "Sui Ve Sui," a vibrant Indi-Pop track destined to dominate playlists and dance floors. The song features the captivating performances of Niti Taylor and Inder Jeet, the chart-topping vocals of Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor, and the lyrical magic of Kumaar.

"Sui Ve Sui" is more than just a song; it's a celebration of love, joy, and the exuberant spirit of Punjabi weddings. With its infectious beats, catchy melodies, and stunning visuals, this track is set to become the soundtrack for countless celebrations.

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Music Limited, shared his vision: "At Tips Music, we are always searching for fresh, innovative music that resonates with our audience.'Sui Ve Sui' is exactly that – a vibrant, energetic track that we are confident will become a huge success. It is all about creating music that becomes the soundtrack of people's most cherished memories."

Niti Taylor, radiating excitement about her role, said: "Filming 'Sui Ve Sui' was an absolute blast! The song captures the pure, unbridled energy of a wedding celebration. Every frame, every beat feels like a celebration of love and happiness. This isn't just a music video – it's a full-blown emotional experience."

Inder Jeet added his perspective: "There's something magical about this track. The chemistry between us, the incredible music by Meet Bros, and Kanika Kapoor's mesmerizing vocals create something truly extraordinary. t's the kind of track that becomes a memory"

Meet Bros, discussing their musical innovation, shared: "With 'Sui Ve Sui', we've pushed our creative boundaries. This track is a perfect fusion of traditional Punjabi musical essence and contemporary pop sensibilities. We've crafted a sound that's designed to make people jump out of their seats and dance."

Kanika Kapoor brought her signature energy to the track: "Every note of 'Sui Ve Sui' is designed to spread joy. It's a musical explosion that captures the essence of celebration – the excitement, the romance, the pure energy of a perfect wedding moment. This track is going to be unforgettable"

Directed by the visionary Navjit Singh Buttar, "Sui Ve Sui" is a visual masterpiece that perfectly complements the song's upbeat tempo and celebratory mood. The music video, released alongside the audio track, is already generating considerable buzz on social media.

The track will be available across all major music platforms, ready to become the ultimate wedding season soundtrack.





MENAFN15122024005232011781ID1108994240