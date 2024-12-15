Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmady Performs Without Hijab In Youtube Concert, Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Iranian authorities have arrested 27-year-old Parastoo Ahmady after she performed a virtual concert on YouTube without wearing a hijab. Parastoo Ahmady was taken into custody in Sari City, the capital of Mazandaran province, just days after her performance,

The posted by Parastoo Ahmady has garnered over 1.4 million views on YouTube.

In the YouTube concert, Parastoo Ahmad was seen donning a long black sleeveless dress. She was accompanied by four male musician.

Following the concert, the Iranian judiciary filed a case against Parastoo Ahmady, leading to her arrest on Saturday.

Parastoo Ahmady's lawyer, Milad Panahipour, expressed uncertainty about the charges and the circumstances surrounding her detention.

Parastoo Ahmady had posted her concert on YouTube three days ago, saying:“I am Parastoo, a girl who wants to sing for the people I love. This is a right I could not ignore; singing for the land I love passionately.”

Where is Parastoo Ahmady now?

Panahipour told The Associated Press:“Unfortunately, we do not know the charges against Ms. Ahmady, who arrested her, or her place of detention, but we will follow up on the matter through legal authorities.”

He also said two musicians in Ahmady's band - Soheil Faghih Nasiri and Ehsan Beiraghdar - were arrested in Tehran on Saturday.

Following the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979 , women were banned at first from singing altogether, then from singing or dancing solo before mixed-gender audiences.

Iranian female vocalists could perform for male audiences only as a part of a chorus. But they are allowed to sing in a hall for female-only audiences.