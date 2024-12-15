(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

New Poetry Traces Ruminations About Love, Life and Beyond

“Through You to Him” is more than a collection of poetry; it is a deeply personal offering, dedicated to someone who has been quietly woven into the fabric of the author's heart. This is written not just to convey love, but to show a journey-a realization that while love remains, it has now taken on a deeper, more sacred meaning.



Through this love, the author has discovered a truth that transcends, guiding her closer to God. These pages reflect an evolution, a path that moves beyond the imperfect love of creation to one that flourishes for the sake of the Creator. The emotions shared here may be familiar, but they have transformed into something that uplifts the soul. Though the past is cherished, what has emerged is a love that no longer clings to the world alone, but instead rises toward divine understanding.



The author has come to learn how to love in the purest way, one that brings peace despite the trials and imperfections. Patiently, love flowers the garden of hearts, even through suffering. It frees, but not without its struggles. Love is not always perfect, nor is it always free from pain-even when one grows closer to God. Yet, there is peace that comes alongside the suffering, and a comfort that transcends all. This book is a quiet message, a reflection of love that has endured and transformed. It speaks not just to the heart of creation but to something far greater-the ultimate love that brings one closer to God.



While the love for the world is still held dear, it is now understood in a new light: one that leads to peace, fulfillment, and divine connection. The journey captured in“Through You to Him” is a story of love that has been reshaped, and through it, the author finds herself connected not only to creation but to the Creator, where love finds its truest form.

The article has been excerpted from the“Introduction” to a newly released collection of poetry,“Through You to Him” by Zuha Ashai