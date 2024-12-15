Turkish Fidan involves in discussions at Syria fathering in Jordan

(MENAFN) Syria’s steadiness is of serious significance for both its province and the broader world, Turkey’s foreign stated on Saturday, asking for “an orderly, inclusive, and Syrian-led transition process.”



"We must not allow to exploit this transitional period in any way," Hakan Fidan noted as he expressed comments in the Red Sea city of Aqaba in Jordan at a gathering on Syria's upcoming days following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime.



Showing appreciation to Jordan for welcoming the meeting, Fidan emphasized the historic importance of the present time for the area.



Highlighting that the Syrian people have the right to live in peace, freedom, and wealth, Fidan outlined the huge significance of Syria’s steadiness for both the region and the broder world.



He further highlighted the demand to maintain state organizations throughout the present shift phase as also applying improvements where needed.



Fidan highlighted the necessity of preserving Syria’s regional integrity, as well as its ironic social fabric.



He emphasized that all sectors must be valued and that the alteration process be led by the ethics of union, shared reconciliation, caution, as well as care.



Fidan stressed the important part of both global political support as well as humanitarian assistance for Syria.

