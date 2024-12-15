(MENAFN) The United States has started changing the location of thousands of Marines from the Japanese island of Okinawa, Tokyo and Washington announced Saturday, following decades of increasing grievances between nationals over America's presence.



In 2012, the United States declared it would reallocate 9,000 Marines from the island where societies complain about anything from noise pollution to helicopter collisions, complain bases are an unjust burden.



The redeploy started with "a small detachment of approximately 100 logistics support Marines" moved to the US island land of Guam, Japan's defense ministry and the US Marine Corps declared.



"Commencement of relocation to Guam signifies the first phase of relocating Marines to locations outside of Japan," announced the joint statement.



There are recently about 19,000 Marines in Okinawa, strategically placed east of Taiwan, which has turn a flashpoint for tensions among the United States and China.



Beijing says Taiwan as part of its land and has not excluded the use of force to bring back the self-ruled area under its control.



