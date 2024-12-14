Implementing Economic Modernisation Vision Urgent National Necessity - Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Saturday stressed that implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision is an urgent national necessity, vital for Jordan's advancement and economic recovery.

During a Cabinet session, Hassan underscored that the foundation of the Economic Modernisation Vision is the empowerment of the private sector, highlighting the government's essential role in ensuring its success in driving growth, creating jobs, and expanding various sectors.

The prime minister also reiterated that the government, along with every public sector employee, has a responsibility to support the private sector's growth within the rule of law, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

"If we identify regulations, bylaws, or laws that hinder the private sector and block economic progress, we will promptly amend them," Hassan added.

The premier also stressed the importance of ministers being deeply involved in the management of their ministries, and holding themselves accountable for each employee's performance.

"Every employee must be answerable to their minister," he said, adding: "We will not treat any employee unjustly, but we will not tolerate any employee undermining the country or obstructing our ability to realise this vision."

Reiterating the government's commitment to realising the Economic Modernisation Vision, Hassan stressed: "As I said at the formation of the Cabinet, I reiterate today that every individual in the public sector is responsible for fulfilling the vision in its entirety. This will remain our goal as long as this government is in office."

Hassan also stressed that the Economic Modernisation Vision is not confined to any specific government, saying: "It did not start with this government, nor will it end with it."

Regarding the fire at the White Beds Society Guest House, the prime minister expressed his condolences to the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, underscoring the importance of providing the necessary care to the elderly residents.

He also assured that anyone found directly responsible for any negligence leading to fatalities would be held accountable in accordance with impartial investigations and fair judicial processes.

Hassan also stressed the need for measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents, expressing his appreciation for the efforts of the Civil Defence Department, hospitals, and security forces, who responded swiftly and effectively to the incident.

The Cabinet was briefed by Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa on the ministry's oversight of voluntary and private elderly care homes and their regulatory framework.

She said that the ministry had relocated 77 individuals from the White Beds Society to other care facilities and was closely monitoring the conditions of the remaining residents who were still receiving treatment in hospitals.