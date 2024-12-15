Turkey involves in deep diplomacy following collapse of Baath regime in Syria

(MENAFN) After the collapse of Syria’s 61-year Baath regime, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has involved in deep diplomacy.



Based on information gathered by a Turkish news agency, following the temporary took office in Syria, Erdogan disused with world presidents to maintain calmness as well as steadiness in the country.



On December 10, he conducted his initial talk with Secretary General Mark Rutte.



Throughout the gathering, which discussed latest advances in Syria, Erdogan repeated that Turkey has backed Syria’s regional integrity and steadiness since the start of the civil fight.



He highlighted that Syria must be ruled by its own people and promised Turkey’s constant attempts to create an integrated and terror-free Syria.



At the same moment, Erdogan further talked with Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev, reiterating Turkey’s dedication to backing the Syrian people in arriving to lifelong steadiness in their home nation.



After his talk with Aliyev, Erdogan made a phone call with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.



He emphasized that the latest advances established the accuracy of Turkey’s humanitarian and moral guidelines.



Erdogan noted that Turkey would remain its support in favor of calmness, freedom, dialogue, and integrity in Syria, pointing out the significance of stabilizing Syria’s regional integrity and arriving to steadiness.

MENAFN15122024000045016755ID1108994052