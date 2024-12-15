Israel Continues Airstrikes Following Assad Regime's Collapse
Israel has conducted airstrikes against several locations in
Syria, including Damascus, Homs, and Daraa, according to
sources.
The military continued attacks on Syrian territory following the
fall of the Assad regime.
Warplanes targeted the area near the Sednaya Prison, north of
the capital, a site known as a torture center under the Assad
regime.
They also struck a weapons depot belonging to Assad regime
forces in Daraa and Homs.
