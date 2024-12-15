Israel Continues Airstrikes Following Assad Regime's Collapse

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Israel has conducted against several locations in Syria, including Damascus, Homs, and Daraa, according to sources.

The military continued on Syrian territory following the fall of the Assad regime.

Warplanes targeted the area near the Sednaya Prison, north of the capital, a site known as a torture center under the Assad regime.

They also struck a weapons depot belonging to Assad regime forces in Daraa and Homs.