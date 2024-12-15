South Korea's President Yoon suspends from office after his failed martial law bid

(MENAFN) South Korean legislatives on Saturday accused Leader Yoon Suk Yeol over his unsuccessful martial law attempt, with the opposition saying a "victory of the people".



The vote lasted for over a week of deep drama in the South after Yoon's didn’t success in effort to force martial law on December 3.



Hundreds of thousands of individuals went to the streets of the capital Seoul in support and opposition to Yoon on Saturday.



In a televised statement after the legislatives decision, the impeached Yoon announced he would "step aside" but made no apologies for his failed attempt to declare martial law. Out of 300 legislatives, 204 voted to impeach the leader on accusations of insurrection while 85 voted against. Three avoided, with eight votes cancelled.



Yoon's impeachment has resulted in his suspension from office while South Korea's Constitutional Court considers the vote.



