Bhojpuri Star Vijay Khare, Renowned For His Iconic Role As Gabbar Singh, Passes Away At 72

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Veteran Bhojpuri Vijay Khare passed away at 4 AM today, December 15. He was widely recognised for his iconic portrayal of Gabbar Singh in the Bhojpuri industry.



Vijay Khare had been struggling with issues for some time and was receiving at Cauvery Hospital in Bangalore.



Despite reports indicating that his condition had stabilised, he suddenly deteriorated, leaving his fans and the in shock.



With a prolific career spanning over 200 films, Vijay Khare was a respected figure in Bhojpuri cinema, earning admiration from both audiences and peers alike. His passing marks a significant loss for the industry and his many fans.