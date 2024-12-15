Bhojpuri Star Vijay Khare, Renowned For His Iconic Role As Gabbar Singh, Passes Away At 72
Date
12/15/2024 2:01:40 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Veteran Bhojpuri actor Vijay Khare passed away at 4 AM today, December 15. He was widely recognised for his iconic portrayal of Gabbar Singh in the Bhojpuri film industry.
Vijay Khare had been struggling with health issues for some time and was receiving treatment at Cauvery Hospital in Bangalore.
Despite reports indicating that his condition had stabilised, he suddenly deteriorated, leaving his fans and the industry in shock.
With a prolific career spanning over 200 films, Vijay Khare was a respected figure in Bhojpuri cinema, earning admiration from both audiences and peers alike. His passing marks a significant loss for the industry and his many fans.
MENAFN15122024007365015876ID1108994058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.