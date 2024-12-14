Ukraine, US Agree To Deepen Cooperation In Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov met with a U.S. delegation headed by Ambassador-at-Large of the State Department Nathaniel Fick, and the main topic was cybersecurity.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov posted this on Facebook.

The meeting was also attended by Doug Beck, director of the U.S. Department of Defense Innovation, and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

The Defense Minister emphasized that in the field of cybersecurity, Ukraine seeks to adopt the US experience in countering digital threats as much as possible.

“We have a successful example of cooperation with American experts from the Hunt Forward team, thanks to which we jointly identify vulnerabilities in our digital systems and strengthen protection,” the minister said.

Ukraine, he emphasized, has already demonstrated that it is able not only to learn but also to share its best practices.

Together with his team, Umerov presented to the American delegation digital solutions of the Ministry of Defense, including the Army+ and Reserve+ applications and the DELTA unified ecosystem for military needs. He also informed about the creation of the Cyber Incident Response Center, which will become an important element in countering the enemy on the digital battlefield.

“We agreed with Nathaniel Fick and Doug Beck to further deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the field of cybersecurity,” the Defense Minister said.

He emphasized that the priority is to increase investment in Ukrainian innovations, strengthen the digital infrastructure that is invulnerable to hostile attacks and introduce the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The Minister thanked the US partners for their comprehensive support of Ukraine and assistance in building cyber defense.

