China's FDI rises 6% in November, falls 27.9% year-to-date

(MENAFN) BEIJING, December 14 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use mounted 6 percent in November from the same time previous year, the Ministry of Commerce declared Saturday.



From January to November, the actual use of FDI stopped at 749.7 billion yuan (approximately USD104 billion), declining 27.9 percent annually. This decrease lowered by 1.9 percentage points in comparison with January to October, marking the third successive month of decreasing.



52,379 new foreign-invested businesses were founded nationwide in the first 11 months, which represents an 8.9 percent increase from the previous year. For the same time period, this represents the highest level in history. Compared to the same period last year, the percentage of real FDI utilization in high-tech manufacturing increased by 0.3 percentage points.



Investment from some advanced economies has pursued to improve, with actual investment from Germany up 10.9 percent annually, from Singapore up 4.8 percent, and from Switzerland up 4 percent. Investment from ASEAN nations rose 6.4 percent annually.



