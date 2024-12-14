Russian Su-30 Fighter Jet Destroyed In Krasnodar Krai Ukraine's Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Su-30 fighter jet was destroyed at an airfield in the town of Krymsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the of Defense of Ukraine, as cited by Ukrinform.

"On December

14, in the town of Krymsk, Krasnodar Krai of the aggressor state Russia, an enemy Su-30 fighter jet burned down directly on the airfield," the report states.

The HUR also noted that on December

13, a devastating fire in Krasnodar disabled three Russian railway locomotives.

The mentioned military facilities were being used by Russians in their war of aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine's defense intelligence hacks Russian Duma, Constitutional Court servers

Ukraine' defense intelligence agency reminded that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will face fair retribution.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed an attack on the Stalnoy Kon oil depot in Russia's Oryol Region on the night of December 14.