Russian Su-30 Fighter Jet Destroyed In Krasnodar Krai Ukraine's Intel
Date
12/14/2024 8:09:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Su-30 fighter jet was destroyed at an airfield in the town of Krymsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia.
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as cited by Ukrinform.
"On December
14, in the town of Krymsk, Krasnodar Krai of the aggressor state Russia, an enemy Su-30 fighter jet burned down directly on the airfield," the report states.
The HUR also noted that on December
13, a devastating fire in Krasnodar disabled three Russian railway locomotives.
The mentioned military facilities were being used by Russians in their war of aggression against Ukraine.
Read also:
Ukraine's defense intelligence hacks Russian Duma, Constitutional Court servers
Ukraine' defense intelligence agency reminded that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will face fair retribution.
As reported earlier, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed an attack on the Stalnoy Kon oil depot in Russia's Oryol Region on the night of December 14.
MENAFN14122024000193011044ID1108992766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.