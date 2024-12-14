Uzbek Defense Delegation Visits Azerbaijan's Military Operational Department
Date
12/14/2024 5:09:37 AM
A delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan,
currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Main
Operational Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense to
exchange professional expertise, Azernews
reports.
The delegation was briefed on military decision-making
processes, including details about the 44-day Patriotic War and
counter-terrorism operations.
The delegation also toured the Central Command Post, where they
observed operational conditions and learned about task execution
mechanisms using advanced software that meets modern standards.
Discussions were held on various topics of mutual interest
between the two nations.
