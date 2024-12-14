Uzbek Defense Delegation Visits Azerbaijan's Military Operational Department

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation from the of Defense of Uzbekistan, currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Main Operational Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense to exchange professional expertise, Azernews reports.

The delegation was briefed on military decision-making processes, including details about the 44-day Patriotic War and counter-terrorism operations.

The delegation also toured the Central Command Post, where they observed operational conditions and learned about task execution mechanisms using advanced software that meets modern standards.

Discussions were held on various topics of mutual interest between the two nations.