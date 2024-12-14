Drone Attack: Houses, Store, Power Line Damaged In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of December 14, air defense forces were operating in the Dnipro region, and three houses, a shop and a power line were damaged in the Samarivskyi district.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

“At night and in the morning, air defense was working in the Dnipro region . Due to the Russian attack, 3 private houses and a shop were damaged in Samarivskyi district. A power line was hit,” the report says.

No one was killed or injured, Lysak said.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 13, the Russian army attacked the communities of Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region three times.

