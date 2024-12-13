EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Miscellaneous

Circus Launches Fully Autonomous Food Service Using Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the European Care Market

Circus Launches Fully Autonomous Food Service Using Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the European Care Market

Successful entry into the billion-euro market for nursing and elderly care with the CA-1 robot and CircusAI, enabling personalized menus and automated services to ease the workload of care staff.



Addressing a key social need with over 30 million people in need of care in Europe, Circus leverages AI and robotics to revolutionize food service in care facilities. Hamburg, 13. December 2024 – Circus SE (Xetra: CA1 ), a leading technology company for AI and robotics in the food service sector, can announce the first successful deal with customers from the nursing and elderly care market. With its innovative technology, Circus is setting a new standard for nutrition and care in care facilities. The growing demand for efficient and high-quality care poses major challenges for the industry. With its AI-based robots, Circus offers a solution that not only reduces the workload of workers, but also ensures healthy and personalised nutrition. The robots use artificial intelligence to fully automatically prepare fresh meals every day, personalised to individual needs - from preparation to serving. Circus' AI robots use artificial intelligence and machine learning to adapt to the nutritional needs and preferences of each user. Whether it's diabetic food, lactose-free dishes or a high-protein diet - the robots create personalised menus and guarantee the highest quality and hygiene. “Our aim is not only to improve the quality of catering in the care sector, but also to significantly reduce the workload of care staff,” says Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus SE.“With our autonomous cooking robots, we are now creating time for the first customers in the care sector, such as Diakonie, for what really counts: human care.” According to recent studies, there are around 4.5 million people in need of care in Germany. In Europe, the number of people in need of care is around 30 million, a significant proportion of whom are cared for in residential facilities. The market for nursing and elderly care in Europe is estimated to be worth over 500 billion euros, with demand for innovative technologies growing rapidly. With its technology based on artificial intelligence and robotics, Circus is ideally positioned to make a decisive contribution to this growing market. In addition to relieving the burden on care staff and optimising nutrition, Circus technologies contribute to digitalisation and increased efficiency in the healthcare sector. This emphasises the company's mission to overcome social challenges by using state-of-the-art technologies.

