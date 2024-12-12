Global Chest Freezers Market To Reach $29.72 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 12.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chest Freezers Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Chest Freezers Market?

The chest freezers market size has seen a significant expansion in recent years. The market is projected to grow from $16.31 billion in 2023 to $18.36 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.6%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rising demand in developing economies, growth in small and medium enterprises, consumer preference for bulk purchasing, increasing focus on food waste reduction, and the expansion of e-commerce.

Preview The Global Chest Freezers Market Report:



What Does The Future Hold For The Chest Freezers Market?

The chest freezers market size is poised for rapid growth in the upcoming years. The market is projected to reach $29.72 billion by 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for frozen food, the rise in disposable income, the development of cold storage infrastructure, growing urbanization, migration to cities and the growth of the retail sector.

Pre-order The Chest Freezers Global Market Report:



What Are The Key Drivers Of The Chest Freezers Market?

The rise in demand for frozen food products is anticipated to fuel the growth of the chest freezer market. Frozen food products, preserved by freezing to retain freshness and nutrients, have a longer shelf life for later consumption. The convenience, extended shelf life, and increasing consumer preference for ready-to-eat meals are fueling the demand for frozen food products, making chest freezers essential for optimal long-term storage which maintains the quality, safety, and extended shelf life of frozen items.

Which Market Leaders Are Driving The Growth of the Chest Freezer Market?

Major players in the chest freezers market include LG Electronics, Midea America Corp., Whirlpool Corp., Sharp Corporation, Liebherr-International GmbH, Electrolux Group, Westinghouse Electric Corp., The Middleby Corp., Dometic Group AB, and more. These major players have been crucial in driving market growth and will continue to play a significant role in its expansion.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Chest Freezer Market?

Major companies in the chest freezer market are centered around developing and launching innovative products, offering flexibility to switch between freezer and refrigerator modes, to maintain their competitive edge. The future of cold storage is about to transform through technological innovation, a focus on sustainability, and an expanding market influenced by the consumer demand for frozen goods.

How Is The Global Chest Freezer Market Segmented?

1 By Type: 500 And Above Liters, 300 To 500 Liters, 200 To 300 Liters, 200 And Below Liters

2 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3 By Energy Efficiency: High, Medium, Low

4 By Door Type: Solid Door, Glass Door

5 By Application: Retail, Hospitality, Food And Beverage Processing, Cold Storage And Warehouses, Healthcare, Research and Laboratories, Residential, Other Applications

What Does The Regional Analysis Tell Us About The Chest Freezer Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the chest freezers market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming period. The regions covered in the chest freezers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Global Market Report 2024



Esophageal Catheters Global Market Report 2024



High-Frequency Chest-Wall Oscillation Devices Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.