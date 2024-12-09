Avinor Selects Thales To Deploy Norway's Next-Generation Nationwide Unmanned Traffic Management System

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- This strategic partnership with Avinor, the Norwegian air navigation and airport operator, will enable the deployment of Norway's next-generation nationwide Unmanned Traffic Management system. This collaboration represents a major step forward in Norway's airspace management, combining innovation with strict regulatory compliance. It also signifies a key milestone for Thales in the integration of AstraUTM, a recently acquired leader in cutting-edge UTM software development.

With its newly released product Topsky - UAS powered by AstraUTM, Thales will provide a safe and scalable digital platform for automated UTM and future AAM (Advanced Airspace Mobility). This system will efficiently manage air traffic in the vicinity of airports and metropolitan, suburban, and regional areas, offering capabilities such as compliance monitoring, authorisation management, real-time decision-making, continuous airspace surveillance, automated conflict resolution, and rapid response to dynamic conditions.

Ensuring safety and compliance in Norwegian skies

Avinor's new UTM system aims to provide essential services for various stakeholders, including drone operators, air traffic service providers (ATSP), government agencies, and other key players in Norway in relation to the low altitude airspace management. The system will meet regulatory standards as specified in Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/664, alongside the Acceptable Means of Compliance and Guidance Material for U-space management, ensuring that all services meet the highest standards of safety and operational transparency.

This UTM system will integrate safe, efficient and predictable access services such as the Common Information Service (CIS) and U-space Service Provider (USSP) provisions, ensuring complete regulatory compliance in U-space designated airspaces.

Enabling efficient UAS operations at scale nationwide

Through the implementation and management of a nationwide UTM system, Norway will benefit from robust unmanned traffic management solutions that support the diverse requirements of both civilian and governmental stakeholders. The system will deliver advanced real-time data sharing, streamlined and automated airspace access, and enhanced situational awareness to enable operations at scale in Norway's dynamic airspace environment for all operators in the manned and unmanned airspace.

"We are honored to collaborate with Avinor to bring this nationwide UTM system to life in Norway, prioritising safety, innovation, and, naturally, regulatory alignment. Together with Avinor, we embrace the development of BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) services in non-segregated airspaces, enabling technologies that make it simple and economical to perform safe, repeatable and scalable commercial UAS operations. Our UTM solutions, recently enhanced with AstraUTM, a Thales company, reflect Thales' commitment to advancing airspace management and setting the foundation for safe and integrated air mobility," said Christian Rivierre, Vice-President Airspace Mobility Solutions, Thales.

"At Avinor, we are proud to be an active contributor in developing uncrewed aviation in Norway. Partnering with Thales on this next-generation UTM system reflects our dedication to advancing uncrewed operations in Norwegian airspace. This system will support Avinor's role in ensuring the safe and efficient integration of drones, providing oversight, and managing airspace responsibly. We are excited to work with Thales as a strategic partner to deliver a solution that benefits all airspace users and supports air traffic services in managing drone operations," stated Mats Bye Gjertsen, Vice-President Avinor Drone Programme.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialized in three business domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Cyber & Digital.

It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.

Thales has close to 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

About Avinor

Avinor is a wholly-owned state limited company under the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications and is responsible for 43 state-owned airports.

Avinor has taken a leading role in reducing climate gas emissions from the aviation industry, including the development of electric aircrafts and supplying sustainable jet-biojetfuel.

Avinor provides safe and efficient travels for around 50 million passengers annually, half of which travel to and from Oslo Airport.

Over 3000 employees are responsible for planning, developing and operating an efficient airport and air navigation service. Avinor is financed via airport charges and commercial sales. The air navigation services is organized as subsidiary wholly-owned by Avinor. Avinor's headquarter is in Oslo.

