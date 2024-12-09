Telangana Secures Rs 7,600 Crore Investments, With Potential To Generate 5,200 Jobs

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Dec 9 (KNN) Telangana has bolstered its industrial landscape by attracting investments worth Rs 7,600 crore across diverse sectors, promising to create approximately 5,200 jobs.

The agreements were formalised during a landmark event marking the first anniversary of the Revanth Reddy-led government. IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu presided over the ceremony, celebrating the state's economic strides.

Four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with leaders, including Lenskart, Premier Energies, and Azad Engineering, encompassing sectors such as renewable energy, aerospace and defence, and eyewear manufacturing.

Premier Energies, a renewable energy major, leads the investment roster with Rs 3,342 crore earmarked for a 4GW solar PV TOPCon cell and module manufacturing facility at Sitarampur.

This initiative will create 1,000 jobs and accelerate Telangana's clean energy agenda. Additionally, the company is investing Rs 1,950 crore in facilities to produce ingots, silicon wafers, and aluminium extrusions. The two projects, spanning 125 acres, are expected to generate 1,500 jobs.

Eyewear manufacturer Lenskart has committed Rs 1,500 crore to establish a production facility at Fab City.

The plant, aimed at supporting Lenskart's expanding global operations, will provide 2,100 employment opportunities. The state government has already allocated land, with formalities set to conclude this week.

In the aerospace and defence sector, Azad Engineering will invest Rs 800 crore in a state-of-the-art superalloy manufacturing plant at Ghanpur Industrial Park.

The facility, to be developed in two phases, will employ 600 individuals, further solidifying Telangana's position as a hub for precision engineering.

Minister Sridhar Babu lauded the initiatives, stating,“These investments signify the trust global companies place in Telangana's progressive policies and world-class infrastructure. We remain committed to fostering economic growth and job creation.”

The announcement underscores Telangana's strategic approach to attracting diverse industries, reinforcing its position as a magnet for investment and innovation in India.

(KNN Bureau)