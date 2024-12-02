UNEP, CEDARE To Host Landmark Environmental Policy Meeting In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The second roundtable meeting of the African Forum of Environment Protection Agencies (AFEPA) is set to take place from 3 to 5 December at the United Nations Environment Programme's Regional Office for Africa (UNEP-ROA) and the Africa Sustainability Programme of the Centre for Environment and Development for the Arab Region and Europe (CEDARE).

This three-day event will bring together heads of Environment Protection Agencies (EPAs), Directors of Environment Departments from African nations, members of UNEP's Africa Group in Nairobi, and regional and international experts. Participants will engage in technical discussions, share insights, and explore actionable solutions to the continent's most pressing environmental challenges.

Following the success of the inaugural AFEPA meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2023, this roundtable aims to further strengthen collaboration among EPAs. Established under the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN), AFEPA serves as a crucial platform for uniting efforts to address Africa's environmental concerns.

A central feature of the Cairo meeting will be the launch of a digital platform for environmental data sharing, designed to enhance communication, networking, and the integration of science into policymaking. Discussions will also focus on improving regional cooperation in environmental monitoring, enforcement, and compliance. Additionally, participants will revisit and update AFEPA's strategic blueprint and action plan to reflect emerging priorities.

“This second roundtable marks a crucial milestone in harmonizing environmental policies, strengthening institutional capacities, and advancing sustainable development across Africa,” said Ahmed Abdelrehim, CEDARE's Chief Technical Advisory and Knowledge Management Programme Director. He highlighted CEDARE's pivotal role in developing the AFEPA digital platform and hosting this key event.

The expected outcomes include enhanced data sharing among EPAs, expanded peer learning opportunities, and stronger frameworks for collaboration between African diplomats and EPAs. These advancements aim to amplify Africa's collective influence in environmental diplomacy, with the revised action plan serving as a clear roadmap for achieving AFEPA's long-term goals.

This second roundtable underscores Africa's unwavering commitment to sustainable development and collaborative efforts to address the continent's pressing environmental challenges.