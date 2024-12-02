Ampersand Capital Partners Completes Acquisition Of Nektar Therapeutics' PEG Reagent Manufacturing Business, Launching Newly Branded Gannet Biochem

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, today announced the successful closing of its previously announced of Nektar Therapeutics' PEGylation reagent business.

The new Ampersand portfolio company will be branded Gannet BioChem and will continue to operate out of its state-of-the-art facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

Gannet BioChem

Continue Reading

With over 30 years of expertise, Gannet

BioChem is a proven specialty CDMO leader in developing, scaling, and manufacturing polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents - critical components in advanced biopharmaceutical and therapeutic products. Gannet BioChem combines industry-leading expertise and cutting-edge infrastructure to deliver unparalleled capabilities:



End-to-End GMP Production : From raw material sourcing to manufacturing and packaging, ensuring exceptional quality and reliability across every stage of the supply chain.

FDA-Approved Applications : Development and production of PEG reagents used in nine FDA-approved therapeutics over facility's history.

Commercial Impact : Supplying PEG reagents for several currently marketed drugs.

Flexible Facility : Designed to efficiently handle small-scale and commercial-scale production needs.

Expert Team : An experienced workforce with an average tenure of 13 years, ensuring consistent quality and innovation.

Expansion-Ready Infrastructure : A 124,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility with dedicated small and large-scale production areas and operational capacity for future growth.

Strategic Location : Situated in Huntsville, Alabama, Gannet BioChem benefits from its proximity to the USA's second-largest life sciences research park, providing a robust ecosystem for collaboration and innovation in biotechnology. Legacy of Quality : Gannet BioChem's FDA-inspected facility maintains an exceptional compliance record, underlining its commitment to quality and reliability for customers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to introduce Gannet BioChem as a new, independent PEG reagents CDMO," said David Anderson, General Partner at Ampersand Capital Partners. "The PEG reagent manufacturing team at Gannet BioChem has a well-established track record and long history of delivering high-quality, specialized PEG reagents for commercial and clinical stage biologic therapeutics.

We are well-equipped to build on that legacy with the support of Ampersand's resources and expertise in life sciences partnerships. Gannet BioChem is poised for continued success and strategic growth as a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical innovators globally."

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit

AmpersandCapital

or follow us on

LinkedIn .

About Gannet BioChem

With over 30 years of expertise, Gannet BioChem is a leading specialty CDMO specializing in the development, scaling, and manufacturing of polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents-essential components in advanced biopharmaceutical and therapeutic products. Operating from a state-of-the-art 124,000 sq. ft. FDA-inspected facility in Huntsville, Alabama, Gannet BioChem delivers end-to-end GMP production, supporting clinical and commercial therapeutics. With a highly experienced team, flexible production capabilities, and a commitment to quality, Gannet BioChem provides reliable, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry. For additional information, please visit GannetBioChem or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit and follow Nektar on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED