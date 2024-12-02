Amir, Sheikha Jawaher Head To United Kingdom
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and HH Consort of the HH Amir Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani left the country this morning heading to the United Kingdom on a state visit.
HH the Amir is accompanied by H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.
