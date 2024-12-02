Amir, Sheikha Jawaher Head To United Kingdom

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and HH Consort of the HH Amir Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani left the country this morning heading to the United Kingdom on a state visit.

HH the Amir is accompanied by H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.