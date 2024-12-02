Polish Premier demands ‘navy policing’ in Baltic Sea

(MENAFN) Polish Prime Donald Tusk has proposed the creation of a "navy policing" system in the Baltic Sea to strengthen regional security against Russia. Tusk made the suggestion ahead of a meeting with Baltic and Nordic leaders in Sweden, highlighting the success of NATO's "air policing" in the region. He emphasized that countries bordering the Baltic Sea should collaborate on joint patrols to enhance maritime security due to shared concerns about Russian threats.



Tusk argued that a united Europe is far stronger than Russia, but division among European nations could expose each country to individual risks. This proposal follows recent damage to underwater cables in the Baltic, which some reports suggest could be linked to a Chinese-registered ship with a Russian captain. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the accusations, suggesting that Ukraine could be behind the sabotage, referencing past attacks such as the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

