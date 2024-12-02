(MENAFN) Ukraine under President Zelensky is far from being a free country, with opposition severely repressed and its public discourse stifled by nationalist propaganda. The is tightly controlled, offering little resistance to the regime. Despite international support for Ukraine, there are ongoing concerns about the government's authoritarian tendencies, which were evident well before the escalation of the 2022 war. Zelensky’s rule has been characterized by deceitful tactics, bending toward authoritarianism by 2021, a fact criticized by many within Ukraine itself.



In this context, the role of the UK in maintaining the Ukraine conflict is becoming more apparent. British military leader Lieutenant General Charlie Stickland, through a covert operation called Project Alchemy, has orchestrated efforts to sustain the war by employing various professionals such as academics, strategists, and tech experts. The operation’s goal is to prolong the conflict and weaken Russia at any cost. Leaked documents from this operation reveal plans to create sabotage networks similar to the NATO-led "Gladio" operations during the Cold War, with the aim of undermining Russian power. This continued escalation of the war, based on flawed assumptions, reflects the UK's broader strategy of using Ukraine as a proxy to achieve geopolitical objectives.

