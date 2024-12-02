Merkel strongly advices Ukraine to go after diplomatic end to war

(MENAFN) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on Ukraine to consider solutions in addition to military actions to resolve the conflict with Russia. While supporting Germany’s decision to send arms to Ukraine, Merkel emphasized that diplomatic solutions should always be considered in parallel, though she did not specify when talks with Moscow should begin. Merkel, who served as Chancellor from 2005 to 2021, played a role in the 2014-15 Minsk agreements, which aimed to halt fighting between Ukraine and pro-Russian forces. Reflecting on the agreements in her memoir, Merkel acknowledged they were intended to give Ukraine time to strengthen its military.



Merkel also defended her 2008 decision to block Ukraine's NATO membership, arguing that had Ukraine been accepted, the current conflict would have started much earlier. US President-elect Donald Trump has expressed a desire to negotiate a diplomatic settlement between Ukraine and Russia, although details on how he plans to achieve this remain unclear. The Kremlin has stated that any peace agreement must involve Ukraine recognizing Russia's territorial gains and agreeing to military and political conditions set by Moscow.

