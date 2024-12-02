Syrian army highlights rection to terrorist offensive

(MENAFN) The Syrian military has vowed to prevent the terrorists who launched a surprise offensive on Aleppo from gaining a foothold in the city and is mobilizing forces for a counterattack. The attack, led by Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS), an offshoot of Jabhat al-Nusra, along with its allies, captured significant areas of Idlib and Aleppo, pushing back forces.



In a statement on Saturday, the Syrian General Command acknowledged the losses of numerous in the fighting, though specific numbers were not disclosed. The military revealed that the terrorists, supported by foreign fighters, heavy weapons, and drones, had advanced over a 100km area. However, despite entering parts of Aleppo, they were unable to solidify their positions due to intense strikes by Syrian forces. Reinforcements are expected to support a counteroffensive, and efforts are underway to restore control and ensure civilian safety.



Russian airstrikes have supported the Syrian military, and about 600 militants were reportedly eliminated in the past two days. Russia has been involved in Syria since 2015, providing military support to the Assad government against various terrorist groups, including al-Nusra and ISIS.

MENAFN02122024000045015687ID1108945988