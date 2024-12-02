Kim Jong Un declares N-Korea will back Russia

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support for Russia in its efforts to defend national against the West. Speaking during a meeting with Russian Defense Andrey Belousov, who visited Pyongyang to discuss defense cooperation, Kim expressed solidarity with Moscow. This follows the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June, which commits both nations to mutual military and other forms of support in the event of an attack.



Kim condemned the West’s “reckless military adventurism,” particularly criticizing recent US approval for Ukraine to use foreign-made long-range weapons against Russia. He emphasized that North Korea would continue to support Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, praising Moscow's response, including the deployment of a medium-range hypersonic missile. Kim assured that Pyongyang would always stand with Moscow in the ongoing conflict.



The relationship between Russia and North Korea has strengthened since the Ukraine conflict began, with North Korea backing Russia’s stance against NATO expansion. Despite reports claiming that North Korea may have sent military forces to Russia for training, Moscow has neither confirmed nor denied these claims, while North Korea has rejected such allegations as Western attempts to undermine its image.

