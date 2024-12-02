Kosovo claims Belgrade responsible for canal explosion

(MENAFN) Kosovo's Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has blamed Serbian authorities for a recent explosion on the Ibar-Lepenac waterway, which provides water to the region’s main coal-fired power plants. Kurti described the attack as a "criminal and terrorist" act aimed at damaging vital infrastructure and warned that the damage could lead to power shortages in the region if not repaired promptly. He alleged that the explosion was carried out by professional operatives linked to Serbian gangs, though he did not provide evidence for the claim.



While no casualties were reported, the explosion also impacted water supplies in Kosovo. The government of Serbia has yet to respond to the accusation. The Serb List, a party representing Kosovo's Serbian minority, condemned the attack, calling for an investigation by NATO’s peacekeeping force (KFOR) and the EU’s civilian mission (EULEX). International officials, including US Ambassador Jeff Hovenier and EU envoy Aivo Orav, also condemned the incident and called for accountability.



This blast marks the third attack in Kosovo this week, following grenade attacks in the town of Zvecan. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade still considers it part of Serbia, a stance supported by Russia and China.

MENAFN02122024000045015687ID1108945986