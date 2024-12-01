عربي


Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Turkiye Foreign Minister

12/1/2024 2:00:19 PM

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call with Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

During the call, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments in Gaza, Occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria, in addition to a host of matters of mutual interest.

