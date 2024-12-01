Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Turkiye Foreign Minister

During the call, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments in Gaza, Occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria, in addition to a host of matters of mutual interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.