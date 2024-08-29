(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global washed silica sand market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.50 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.12% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-purity silica sand

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

technological advancements in sand washing and processing technologies. However,

transportation bottlenecks and rising fuel costs for transportation of washed silica sand poses a challenge. Key market players include Adelaide Industrial Sands Pty Ltd., Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Aggregate Industries UK Ltd., ARIHANT MICRON., Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd., Badger Mining Corp., Bathgate Silica Sand Ltd., Covia Holdings LLC, Deejay Enterprises Pvt Ltd., Euroquarz GmbH, Karnataka Silicates, Kemerton Silica Sand Pty Ltd, Minerali Industriali Srl, Pattison Company, LLC, Preferred Proppants LLC, Quartz Works GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Southern Mineral Industries, TOCHU CORP., and VRX SILICA Ltd..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global washed silica sand market 2024-2028

Washed Silica Sand Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.12% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 13501.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, China, Italy, France, Turkey, and India Key companies profiled Adelaide Industrial Sands Pty Ltd., Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Aggregate Industries UK Ltd., ARIHANT MICRON., Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd., Badger Mining Corp., Bathgate Silica Sand Ltd., Covia Holdings LLC, Deejay Enterprises Pvt Ltd., Euroquarz GmbH, Karnataka Silicates, Kemerton Silica Sand Pty Ltd, Minerali Industriali Srl, Pattison Company, LLC, Preferred Proppants LLC, Quartz Works GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Southern Mineral Industries, TOCHU CORP., and VRX SILICA Ltd.

Market Driver

The Washed Silica Sand market is experiencing steady growth due to its extensive applications in various industries. Key sectors include glass, foundry, and hydraulic fracturing. Demand for high-quality, uniformly-sized sand particles drives market expansion. Producers focus on meeting stringent quality standards to cater to diverse customer needs. Competitive pricing and efficient supply chains are essential for maintaining market share. Overall, the Washed Silica Sand market is a significant contributor to the global industrial landscape.



The Washed Silica Sand market is experiencing significant growth due to its wide application in various industries. Key sectors include sodalime glass for tableware and flat glass for buildings, automotive glass for vehicles, solar glass for renewable energy, and glass fibers for insulation and construction. Other areas of usage include glass containers, glass vials, and specialty glass for various applications. The primary raw materials for Washed Silica Sand production are Crystalline Silica, Quartz, and various forms like Cristobalite and Tridymite. The sand is essential in glass manufacturing, infrastructural activities, and as a raw material in industries like Hydraulic Fracturing, Construction, Foundry, Chemicals, Metals, Ceramics, Electronics, Solar, Machinery, and Concrete & Cement production. However, it's crucial to note potential health risks associated with the mining and processing of Washed Silica Sand, including Pneumoconiosis, lung cancer, and pulmonary tuberculosis. To mitigate these risks, natural sand alternatives like Fiberglass, Container glass, and Mortar & Bricks are gaining popularity. In summary, the Washed Silica Sand market is a vital component in numerous industries, with a growing demand for its applications in glass manufacturing and other sectors. However, it's essential to address the health concerns and explore alternative raw materials to ensure sustainable production.



Market

Challenges



The Washed Silica Sand market is experiencing steady growth due to its increasing demand in various industries. Key applications include glass manufacturing, foundry, and hydraulic fracturing. Producers ensure high-quality standards through rigorous washing processes. Consumers value the consistency and purity of the sand, leading to a reliable market. Strong demand and consistent quality make the Washed Silica Sand market a profitable business opportunity. The Washed Silica Sand market faces challenges in various industries such as glass manufacturing for

sodalime glass, flat glass, automotive glass, solar glass, and specialized glass types. The presence of crystalline silica in raw materials like quartz, cristobalite, and tridymite poses health risks for workers involved in glass fibers, glass wool insulation, container glass, glass vials, and specialty glass production. These risks include Pneumoconiosis, lung cancer, and pulmonary tuberculosis. Infrastructural activities like concrete, cement, and gravel production also use large quantities of natural sand, increasing competition for Washed Silica Sand. Other industries like Hydraulic Fracturing, Construction, Foundry, Chemicals, Metals, Ceramics, Electronics, Solar, Machinery, and mortar and bricks production are also significant consumers. Ensuring a steady supply of high-quality Washed Silica Sand while addressing health and safety concerns and competing with natural sand is a major challenge for market players.

Segment Overview

This washed silica sand market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Glass manufacturing

1.2 Foundry

1.3 Construction

1.4 Ceramics and refractories 1.5 Others



2.1 Wet washing

2.2 Dry washing

2.3 Attrition scrubbing 2.4 Acid leaching



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Glass manufacturing-

The Washed Silica Sand market is growing due to its widespread usage in various industries. It is primarily used in the production of glass, construction, and oil industries. The demand for high-quality, uniformly-sized sand particles drives market growth. Key players focus on improving production efficiency and product quality to meet customer needs. The market is expected to continue expanding, driven by increasing industrialization and urbanization.

Research Analysis

Washed silica sand, also known as silicon dioxide (SiO2), is a crucial raw material in various industries due to its high purity and superior properties. The primary sources of washed silica sand include quartz, cristobalite, and tridymite. The major applications of washed silica sand include the glass industry for producing glass vials, container glass, and specialty glass, as well as in the construction sector for manufacturing concrete. In hydraulic fracturing, washed silica sand is used as a proppant to facilitate the extraction of natural gas and oil. Additionally, washed silica sand is employed in the production of fiberglass, chemicals, metals, electronics, solar panels, machinery, and ceramics. The demand for washed silica sand is driven by the growth of these industries and the increasing use of high-purity silica sand in various applications.

Market Research Overview

Washed Silica Sand is a crucial raw material in various industries, including Glass, Hydraulic Fracturing, Construction, Foundry, Chemicals, Metals, Ceramics, Electronics, Solar, Machinery, and more. It is a refined version of Natural Sand, which undergoes a rigorous washing process to remove impurities. Washed Silica Sand is essential in Glass manufacturing for producing high-quality Glass, such as Sodalime Glass, Flat Glass, Automotive Glass, Solar Glass, Glass Fibers, Glass Wool Insulation, Glass Containers, Glass vials, and more. It is also used in the production of Crystalline Silica, Quartz, Cristobalite, Tridymite, Fiberglass, Container glass, Specialty glass, and Mortar, Bricks, and Concrete in Construction. However, the mining and processing of Washed Silica Sand can pose health risks, including Pneumoconiosis, Lung cancer, and Pulmonary tuberculosis, making safety measures a top priority. Infrastructural activities and raw material production are significant drivers of the Washed Silica Sand market, with continued growth expected in the Glass, Solar, and Construction industries.

