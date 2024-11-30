One Killed, Three Injured In Russian Artillery Strike On Myrnohrad
11/30/2024 9:10:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least one person was killed and three others injured in a Russian artillery attack on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"At least one person was killed and three others injured in the shelling of Myrnohrad," Filashkin wrote.
According to him, the occupiers shelled the city with artillery this morning, damaging a private house, a company, a coffee shop and a car.
Concerned services are currently working at the scene.
