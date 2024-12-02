(MENAFN) Sir Richard Moore, the head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), confirmed that British intelligence agents have been involved in covert operations to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Moore made this statement during a speech at the British Embassy in Paris on Friday, highlighting the role of MI6 in aiding Ukraine’s resistance. His admission came shortly after former UK Prime referred to the Ukraine conflict as a proxy war between and Russia.



Russia has long suspected the involvement of British and American intelligence agencies in Ukraine. Moscow’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia recently claimed that MI6 had been involved in preparing Ukrainian sabotage operations, particularly targeting nuclear power plants in Russia. In addition to intelligence support, the UK has reportedly pushed Ukraine into high-risk military operations, such as the failed Krynki bridgehead attempt, and British mercenaries have participated in Ukrainian incursions into Russian territory.



The UK’s intelligence cooperation with Ukraine dates back to 2014, when MI6 and the CIA began training Ukrainian forces. Moore emphasized the long-term commitment of Britain and France to support Ukraine, citing the strength of NATO’s economic and military power.

MENAFN02122024000045015687ID1108945981