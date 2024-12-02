Bangladesh's Dengue Deaths Near 500

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Dec 2 (IANS) Bangladesh witnessed another deadly month of dengue outbreak in November as it recorded nearly 30,000 cases and 173 deaths.

Of the total, 29,652 cases were reported in November, the official data of the Directorate General of Services (DGHS) showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

After reporting an additional 882 dengue fever cases in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Sunday, the dengue tally in Bangladesh has reached 92,351 so far this year since January.

Six dengue-related deaths were reported across the country in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the death toll to 494, said the DGHS.

Bangladesh logged 1,705 dengue-related deaths in 2023, marking the highest annual death toll. In comparison, there were 281 dengue-related deaths reported in 2022 and 179 in 2019.

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted through infected Aedes mosquitoes. The disease causes acute illness with symptoms such as headache, high fever, exhaustion, severe muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomiting and rash.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladeshi health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.