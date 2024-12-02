Japanese authorities kill bear after 2-day stay inside supermarket

(MENAFN) A bear was trapped and killed on Monday after spending two days inside a supermarket in Akita, Japan, according to Kyodo News. Authorities used honey, apples, and bread to lure the animal, and it was eventually caught in a storage area at the back of the store. The bear had entered the supermarket early on Saturday while staff were preparing for the start of the day’s operations, likely searching for food. It spent time in the supermarket's meat section, where it roamed freely.



During its stay, the bear became aggressive, attacking a 47-year-old male employee. The worker, who was struck by the bear, sustained facial and other injuries and was quickly treated by medical personnel. Fortunately, the employee survived, but the attack raised significant concerns about the safety of workers and customers in the area.



Authorities responded swiftly to the unusual situation, setting traps to contain the animal. The bear was eventually captured in the supermarket's rear storage area after being baited with food. Despite efforts to safely manage the situation and relocate the animal, the bear was ultimately killed after being trapped.



This incident is a reflection of the increasing number of wildlife encounters in Japan, especially in urban areas. As bears and other wildlife venture closer to human settlements in search of food due to habitat loss and changing environmental conditions, there is growing concern over how to prevent such encounters while ensuring the safety of both animals and people.

MENAFN02122024000045015839ID1108945150