Matrix Makes Waves At Inno Rail 2024 Transforming Railway Security With Cutting-Edge Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, 30th November 2024: Matrix concluded a remarkable showcase at Inno Rail 2024, held from November 28 to 30 at the RDSO Ground in Lucknow. At Booth No. 81, Matrix captivated attendees with its trailblazing security and communication solutions, specifically designed for railway and sectors.



Highlighting India's First RDSO 6.0-Compliant Cameras

Visitors experienced Matrix's RDSO 6.0-compliant network cameras, a first for India, which meet the stringent cybersecurity standards of Indian Railways. These STQC-certified cameras uphold OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards, ensuring unmatched data protection for sensitive passenger information, a key attraction for railway decision-makers.



Showcasing Ruggedized IP Cameras and Compact NVRs

Matrix\'s EN50155-certified and now EN45545-2-certified Ruggedized IP Cameras, engineered for harsh railway and roadway environments, drew significant attention. With features like anti-vibration, shock resistance, and low-light image clarity, these cameras impressed stakeholders seeking dynamic surveillance solutions. Additionally, Matrix's 4-Channel NVRs, with compact, fanless designs and up to 10TB storage, demonstrated how to ensure reliability and longevity in critical railway applications.



Cyber-Secure Video Management for Railways

Matrix showcased its STQC-certified cyber-secure Video Management Software (VMS), which addresses railway-specific operational challenges. Attendees were particularly interested in its ability to protect data from OWASP Top 10 security risks, providing centralized control for seamless video surveillance across stations, depots, and control rooms.



Innovations in Workforce and Access Management

Railway professionals appreciated Matrix's COSEC ARGO FACE, a face recognition-based access control system, and COSEC VEGA, an AADHAAR-enabled biometric attendance solution. Designed to enhance both security and operational efficiency, these solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of railway infrastructure, ensuring streamlined access and personnel management.



Telecom Solutions for Uninterrupted Railway Communication

Matrix's telecom offerings, including IP-PBX systems and Unified Communication servers, showcased resilient communication networks essential for efficient railway operations. Visitors were impressed by the ability of these solutions to support seamless coordination across vast territories.



Strengthening Partnerships for a Safer Rail Network

“Inno Rail 2024 was an incredible opportunity to engage with key decision-makers and stakeholders in the railway sector,” said Tarun Sharma, Marketing Head at Matrix.“Our solutions resonated with the audience, reflecting our commitment to strengthening railway security and operational efficiency with cutting-edge technology.”



Matrix's successful participation at Inno Rail 2024 reinforced its position as a trusted technology provider for the Indian Railways, paving the way for future collaborations aimed at safer, more efficient rail transport systems.



