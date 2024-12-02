Biden's Angola Visit, First US Presidential Trip To Africa In Decade

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden historic visit to Angola on Monday marks the first-ever visit by a sitting American president to the country and the first US presidential trip to Africa since 2015.

The visit reflects the US effort to counter Chinese and Russian influence in Africa, mainly after the continent's reduced focus in US foreign policy during former US President Donald Trump's tenure.

The White House described the three-day visit as historic, aiming to deepen ties with Angola and reiterate the US commitment to strengthening partnerships across Africa.

Biden will meet Angolan President Joao Lourenco in the capital, Luanda, building on their prior meeting at the White House a year ago.

The visit has a regional focus beyond Angola, the White House explained, emphasizing economic collaboration, regional security, and infrastructure development.

In Luanda, Biden is expected to deliver a speech highlighting shared history and the growing strength of US-Angola relations.

He will also discuss efforts to bridge Africa's infrastructure gap, expand economic opportunities and technological cooperation, as well as promote peace and security.

The US has pledged major investments in Africa, including USD 55 billion over three years announced at the 2022 US-Africa Leaders Summit.

According to the White House, 80 percent of that commitment has already been achieved.

This visit continues the Biden administration's increased engagement with Africa, which has included trips by Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and First Lady Jill Biden. (end)

asj













MENAFN02122024000071011013ID1108944906