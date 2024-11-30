Couture Pattern Museum Hosts North American Launch Of Balenciaga Kublin: A Fashion Record

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guests examine the techniques of a 1950s Balenciaga haute couture dress turned inside out, using magnifying glasses to study its craftsmanship.

From left to right: Maria Kublin, co-author and daughter of Tom Kublin; Eva Luna Kassam, granddaughter of Tom Kublin; and Cara Austine-Rademaker, Founder of the Couture Pattern Museum in Santa Barbara.

Sold-out crowd with guests traveling from as far as San Francisco, Orange County, and Beverly Hills.

A sold-out evening honoring Balenciaga, Tom Kublin, and their lasting impact on history and the future of haute couture preservation in Santa Barbara

- Cara Austine-RademakerSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark moment for Santa Barbara, the Couture Pattern Museum hosted the North American release of Balenciaga – Kublin: A Fashion Record, a Thames & Hudson publication. This marked the first time the book, dedicated to the legendary partnership between Cristóbal Balenciaga and fashion photographer Tom Kublin, launched outside of Europe. The event, highlighted by Women's Wear Daily (WWD), established the museum as a player on the international fashion stage.Held at the University Club of Santa Barbara, the sold-out event brought together a sophisticated crowd to celebrate haute couture's legacy. On display was a 1950s Balenciaga haute couture dress, turned inside-out to showcase its detailed construction. Guests were invited to closely examine the craftsmanship and discuss the designer's techniques, sparking thoughtful conversations about the skills involved in couture.The evening opened with remarks from the Consul General of Spain Los Angeles, Mr. Gerardo Fueyo Bros, who honored Balenciaga as a national treasure and cultural icon of Spain. His words set the tone for an inspiring evening focused on craftsmanship and innovation.Ralph Rucci, a renowned American couturier and lifelong disciple of Balenciaga, addressed the Santa Barbara and Montecito communities via a specially recorded video. He reflected on Balenciaga's influence on his career and praised the book as“fashion's new bible” for its detailed documentation of the designer's groundbreaking contributions to couture. Rucci's message resonated with the audience, deepening their understanding of Balenciaga's enduring legacy.Maria Kublin, the book's co-author and Tom Kublin's daughter, spoke about her personal journey to better understand her father's life and work. As a posthumous child, Maria pieced together his legacy through his photography, uncovering the brilliance of his collaboration with Balenciaga. Her reflections added a personal and emotional element to the evening. Maria's daughter, Eva Luna Kassam, contributed her thoughts on the importance of preserving their family's contributions for future generations.Cara Austine-Rademaker, founder of the Couture Pattern Museum, drew parallels between Balenciaga's rural Spanish upbringing and Santa Barbara. She explained how Balenciaga's exposure to the Marquessa de Casa Torres introduced him to haute couture craftsmanship and shared how CPM provides access to similar opportunities. By offering archives and educational resources to rural communities and aspiring designers, CPM continues the traditions of master couturiers dating back to the 1920s. Cara also joined Maria Kublin for a lively Q&A session about the museum's history, Tom Kublin's photography, and CPM's efforts to preserve fashion's tangible and intangible heritage.The event concluded with an elegant dinner, where guests reflected on Balenciaga's enduring influence and Tom Kublin's unique ability to capture Balenciaga couture in its most dynamic forms.For those who couldn't attend, the full recording of Balenciaga Through the Lens of Tom Kublin is available through the Couture Pattern Museum. Members can view it for free, while non-members can access it for a $25 fundraising fee, with proceeds supporting the museum's upcoming Audrey Hepburn Photography exhibition.

