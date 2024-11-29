Ukraine Joins Statement In Support Of Implementation Of Chemical Weapons Convention

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has joined the Joint Statement on behalf of 59 states in support of the full implementation of the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention, including the prohibition of the use of riot control agents as a method of warfare.

The Statement was delivered during the 29th session of the of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Foreign .

"We fully share the position that the use of chemical weapons and riot control agents as a method of warfare constitutes a blatant violation of international law and threatens the achievement of a world free of chemical weapons," the ministry said.

OPCW finds traces of toxic chemical in Russian grenade fragments

It recalled that a recent report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had confirmed that the evidence provided by Ukraine, which was collected on the frontline in the Dnipropetrovsk region, contains chemical elements that are related to riot control agents, which are regularly used by the Russian Federation in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

"The Joint Statement draws special attention to numerous reports of the Russian Federation's use of riot control agents and other toxic chemical substances on the frontline in Ukraine. Since February 2023, the Ukrainian side has documented 4,950 cases when the Russian Federation has used munitions containing hazardous chemical substances," the ministry noted.

It added that an important element of the Joint Statement is the commitment of the States Parties to support strengthening the capacity of the OPCW Technical Secretariat to provide technical assistance to Ukraine according to Article VIII of the Convention as well as to respond exhaustively on the use of chemical weapons and riot control agents as a method of warfare against Ukraine according to Article X of the Convention.

