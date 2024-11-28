Dapustor Introduces 61.44TB QLC Ssds For AI And Data-Driven Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Li, VP of Operation and Marketing of GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DapuStor has unveiled its latest high-capacity QLC SSDs, delivering up to of scalable storage to meet the growing demands of AI and data-intensive applications.As AI drives rapid data expansion, enterprises face increasing challenges in efficiently managing massive data volumes. Solid-state drives (SSDs) have become the preferred storage solution for data centers and AI servers due to their high performance, low latency, and power efficiency. Within this space, QLC SSDs stand out for their cost-effectiveness and high storage density, making them particularly suitable for read-intensive workloads.Meeting Enterprise Needs: Power Efficiency and High PerformanceDapuStor's QLC eSSDs, available in capacities ranging from to are optimized to handle demanding data workloads from core to edge applications. The J5000 and J5060 models, both offering configurations, feature multiple mapping granularity options (4KB/8KB/16KB), enabling flexibility and cost efficiency for varied applications.Key Performance Highlights1. Random Read Performance: Up to 1,500K IOPS, matching TLC SSDs in performance.2. Low Read Power Consumption: Energy-efficient design with typical power consumption as low as 12W.3. Advanced Endurance: Designed for long-lasting reliability, offering over 11.5 years of sequential write capability for a model under standard usage.DapuStor QLC SSD Innovative Features1. Optimized Mapping Efficiency: 16KB granularity reduces TCO by improving resource allocation.2. Advanced Power Management: Guarantees data integrity with capacitor self-check during power failures.3. High-Availability Design: Dual-port functionality ensures seamless system upgrades for critical applications.4. Efficient Write Algorithms: Direct QLC writes minimize data movement, improving overall efficiency.TCO and Environmental BenefitsDapuStor J5060 QLC SSD leverages 16KB mapping granularity to reduce DRAM dependency, enhancing storage efficiency while lowering operational costs. This energy-conscious design aligns with the global push for greener data centers.Product AvailabilityDapuStor's J5 Series, with and capacities, is now available. For detailed specifications and inquiries, please visit DapuStor QLC eSSD Series .About DapuStorFounded in 2016, DapuStor Corporation specializes in enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs), SoC, and edge computing solutions. With a dedicated R&D team of over 400 professionals, DapuStor provides comprehensive capabilities from chip design to mass production. Its products are widely adopted across servers, telecom operators, and data centers worldwide.

