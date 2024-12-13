Discover Antalya Following The Footsteps Of Santa Claus

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Antalya, the Turkish capital of tourism, has a worldwide reputation for summer holidays, but winter is also a lifetime experience not to miss. This winter, consider exploring Antalya at the lands where Santa Claus was born, raised and became a legend. Let's see what Antalya's Demre region, where Santa's origin lies, promises to its visitors.

Born in the 4th century, Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) was the son of a wealthy wheat merchant in the prominent Lycian city of Patara. Known as Nikolaos, he served for years as the Bishop of Myra, the capital of the Lycian state, devoting his life to doing good and sharing everything he had with the poor. He helped many people and, in secret, left gifts in windows or chimneys, thus becoming known as the patron saint of children, merchants and sailors.





The Myra Ancient City region, set within the Demre borders of modern-day Antalya, was considered the second-largest bishopric in Anatolia at the time. As its bishop, Saint Nicholas – the“Saint of Miracles” – won the love of the people of Myra with his good works. The entire region mourned when he died on December 6, 365, in the church where he had served.

To honour this fine man, a mausoleum and a basilica were built in the ancient city. With the miracles attributed to Saint Nicholas depicted on its walls, this basilica was severely damaged by earthquakes and raids in the city but was rebuilt as a domed church in the 9th century.

The church is recognised as one of the most outstanding examples of Middle Eastern Roman Period structures due to its architectural style and decorations. The church was an important pilgrimage site for Christians travelling to Jerusalem through the Mediterranean route in the Middle Ages, and it has been on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List since 2000. The, one of the most sacred places in the Christian world, now welcomes visitors with a new face, thanks to restoration and landscaping works completed by the Republic of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism last year.

The church houses a Roman-period sarcophagus adorned with fish scales and acanthus leaves, believed to belong to Saint Nicholas. Some bones, thought to be those of Saint Nicholas, are exhibited at the Antalya Museum.

While enjoying the mild and sunny Mediterranean winter during your Demre discovery tour, you can also visit the many treasures in the Myra Ancient City. When you arrive at the ancient city, you will notice rock tombs and an ancient Roman theatre that reveal the city's historical riches.

You can travel down to Andriake, Myra's ancient port from the Myra Ancient City. Andriake is a unique destination featuring sarcophagi, tombs, and city wall ruins around every corner. Many Andriake artefacts are also on display at the Lycian Civilizations Museum.