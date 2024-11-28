Emami Realty has announced an ambitious development plan that covers 22 million square feet across major cities in India

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 27th November, 2024: Emami Realty, a leading real estate company headquartered in Kolkata and a key segment of the Emami Group, proudly announces its visionary initiative to develop 22 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces over the next 7 years across major cities in India. This ambitious expansion underscores Emami Realty's commitment to enhance urban living and drive the growth of India's real estate sector, with a projected revenue potential of INR 15 thousand crores.

Elaborating on the expansion plan Dr. Nitesh Kumar MD & CEO Emami Realty Said, "Emami Realty is dedicated to transforming urban landscapes with our visionary projects. Our commitment to developing 22 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces over the next seven years reflects our unwavering dedication to enhancing urban living and driving the growth of India's real estate sector. With a focus on sustainability and community living, we are not just building structures, but enriching lives and setting new industry benchmarks."

" Since its inception in 2006, Emami Realty has been a transformative force in the real estate sector. Our legacy is built on delivering landmark projects that redefine urban living and set new industry benchmarks. With over 3.7 crore square feet of developed residential and commercial spaces. As an Indian multinational giant with a legacy of 50 years, which we are celebrating this year, Emami brings quality, trust, and timely delivery. Emami Realty's journey is a testament to our dedication to enriching lives and creating vibrant communities, and we remain steadfast in our mission to shape the future of urban landscapes in India." Dr. Kumar added.

Through its pioneering projects, commitment to sustainability, and focus on community living, Emami Realty has not only transformed urban landscapes but also enriched the lives of countless residents. The Emami Group continues to set new benchmarks in various industries, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted and innovative business leader.

Emami Group, a diversified business conglomerate, is a name synonymous with trust, transparency, and innovation. The Group comprises several leading companies, some of which are : Emami Ltd: A renowned FMCG company with a strong presence in personal care and healthcare categories. Emami Paper: A leading manufacturer of newsprint, and hi-end packaging paperboard. Emami Agrotech: A key player in the branded food manufacturing and bio-diesel sectors. Emami Realty: A pioneer in delivering landmark real estate projects across India. Together, these companies embody the Emami Group’s vision of leading the way in organized business, consolidation, transparency, and trust.

Emami Realty’s extensive development plan includes a diverse portfolio of projects across key locations in India, including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Central India. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and luxury, the company aims to deliver landmark developments that set new standards in the industry. This pipeline ee reflects Emami Realty’s vision to create spaces that not only meet the evolving needs of modern urban dwellers but also enhance the quality of life for communities.

In Kolkata, Emami Realty has been instrumental in shaping the city’s skyline with iconic projects such as South City, Urbana, and Emami City. These developments are not just residential complexes but vibrant communities that offer a blend of luxury, comfort, and modern amenities. By introducing innovative designs and sustainable practices, Emami Realty has elevated the standard of living in Kolkata, making it a preferred choice for discerning homeowners.

Beyond Kolkata, Emami Realty’s influence extends to major cities and emerging urban centres across India. The company has made significant contributions to real estate landscape in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh with a diverse portfolio that includes residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. Each project reflects Emami Realty’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

The planned 22 million square feet of development will encompass a mix of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. Emami Realty’s strategic expansion will cover major cities and emerging urban centers like Kolkata, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Jhansi etc ensuring a balanced and widespread presence across the country. This approach will enable the company to tap into diverse markets and cater to a broad spectrum of customers.

Emami Realty is dedicated to integrating sustainable practices and innovative technologies in all its projects. The upcoming developments will feature eco-friendly designs, energy-efficient systems, and smart home technologies, aligning with the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and modern living. By prioritizing sustainability, Emami Realty aims to create developments that are not only luxurious but also environmentally responsible.

At the heart of Emami Realty’s development philosophy is the goal to enhance community living. The new projects will include thoughtfully designed spaces that promote social interaction, wellness, and a sense of belonging. From lush green landscapes and recreational facilities to state-of-the-art amenities, each development will be crafted to offer a holistic living experience. Through its pioneering projects, commitment to sustainability, and focus on community living, the company has not only transformed urban landscapes but also enriched the lives of countless residents.





