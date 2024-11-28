Interstitial Lung Disease Summit 2024 Brings Together More Than 140 Healthcare Professionals

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Interstitial Lung Summit 2024 brings together more than 140 healthcare professionals from across the region to discuss latest scientific guidelines

The Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Summit, hosted by Boehringer Ingelheim, brought together more than 140 healthcare professionals from the Middle East and Africa to showcase the latest scientific developments in the and management of respiratory conditions such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) and Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD).

The fourth edition of the ILD Summit, accredited by the American Association of Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and the British Academy of Continuous Medical Education (BACME), took place on 22 and 23 November in Conrad, Dubai, UAE.

During the opening of the summit, Derek O'Leary, Country Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim for India, the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA) region, said: “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we understand the significance of real-world evidence. It is vital for us to hear from the medical community and to learn from their experiences and insights, as this is what brings us closer to the real challenges faced by the patients. By gaining a deeper understanding of their needs, we can better tailor our innovative medical solutions to serve them.”

ILDs are a group of diseases that over time cause a build-up of scar tissue in the lungs, known as pulmonary fibrosis, making it difficult to breathe and in turn reducing the amount of oxygen that gets into the bloodstream[i]. People living with these conditions typically experience deteriorating lung function, resulting in a reduction in their quality of life[ii]. While there is no cure for ILD, antifibrotics can help slow the progression of lung damage and make a difference – but early diagnosis is critical[iii]. If left untreated, the condition can lead to life-threatening complications, including high blood pressure and heart or respiratory failure[iv].

During the summit, attendees participated in in-depth discussions on the diagnosis, management, and treatment of ILDs. Workshops covered topics such as High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) interpretations and the challenges of diagnosing pulmonary fibrosis in ILDs like Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Progressive Fibrosis (PF), and Systemic Sclerosis-associated ILD (SSc-ILD). Experts also presented real-life case studies to highlight best practices and discussed how ILDs can co-occur with other chronic conditions, emphasizing the need for a multidisciplinary approach to treatment.

“What stood out most about the ILD summit was the opportunity to collaborate with experts from across the region,” said Dr. Goran Nadir Salih , Senior Consultant in Pulmonary, sleep and Internal Medicine, Rashid Hospital and Director of Interventional Pulmonology and ILD Clinics . This collaboration is significant in ensuring we have a unified, optimal approach to ILD management. Having a dedicated platform to exchange ideas, discuss case studies, and share best practices is crucial in advancing our understanding of ILD management. It's through these kinds of collaborative efforts that we can make real progress in improving our patient outcomes. The summit fostered an environment where we could learn from each other's experiences and apply those insights to push the boundaries of ILD management.”

Boehringer Ingelheim is actively engaged in research and development to improve the lives of patients affected by ILDs. This includes conducting extensive studies on the underlying mechanisms of ILDs and developing antifibrotic medications. The company organizes medical events and summits to share the latest findings with healthcare professionals and educational initiatives to improve public awareness. As part of this commitment, Boehringer Ingelheim has developed an educational website called Life With Pulmonary Fibrosis, available in both English and Arabic providing patients with information about their condition and offering ways to enhance their mental and physical well-being.