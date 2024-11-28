Costa Rica Will Host XVI Latin American Olympiad Of Astronomy And Aeronautics

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) From November 25 to 29, Costa Rica will host the XVI edition of the Latin American Astronomy and Astronautics (OLAA), with the participation of 60 high school students from 13 Latin American countries.

This edition of the olympiad is organized by representatives from different Latin American countries, united by the vision of promoting astronomy and creating an environment where high school students can come together in a context of scientific knowledge, camaraderie, mutual collaboration, equality, ethics, and self-improvement.

OLAA was founded in Montevideo in 2008, and had its first edition in Brazil in 2009 to celebrate the International Year of Astronomy. Since then, it has been held every year in different Latin American countries to bring together the students selected by each country.

The Costa Rica Institute of Technology (TEC), through its School of Physics, along with other Costa Rican institutions and sponsors, will host the selected Olympic students, as well as academics and professionals in astronomy.

Various activities will take place at the TEC Cartago Campus, as well as at the University of Costa Rica, La Lima Free Trade Zone, and the Río Loro Environmental Park of the

Municipality of Cartago, among other locations that will serve for the tests and tours that the young people will undertake during the five days of this olympiad.

During the competition, the 60 participating students will face challenges in areas such as celestial mechanics, telescope use, and astronomical observation alongside their mentors. Additionally, they will need to demonstrate teamwork skills in rocketry tests, space simulation, and solving scientific problems related to astronomy.

According to Physicist Miguel Ángel Rojas Quesada, director of the School of Physics at TEC, stated that the holding of the XVI Latin American Astronomy and Aeronautics Olympiad in Costa Rica underscores the country's and the Technological Institute's commitment to promoting science and technology as fundamental pillars of national and Latin American development.

“This event is of great relevance for strengthening STEM careers (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) as it inspires students to explore these areas through solving real scientific problems and teamwork.” At the regional level, it fosters collaboration and the exchange of knowledge among young talents, promoting a solid and sustainable scientific culture,” he indicated. The support of companies and other organizations is key to the success and development of the event.

“At Zona Franca La Lima, we are aware of the importance of fostering the talent and capabilities of young people towards a robust and specialized education, where continuous learning is the priority.” We love to set the sky as the limit for young people, and this is precisely an excellent opportunity for them to enjoy the exchange of knowledge and the love for science while fostering values such as discipline and friendship,” explained Fernando Carazo, general manager of Zona Franca La Lima.

This international olympiad will bring together the brightest minds of young people passionate about astronomy and space sciences . The selection of participating students varied between countries, as each nation conducts an internal process. In Costa Rica, for example, the national representation composed of 10 young people was chosen as a result of the Costa Rican Astronomy and Astronautics Olympiad, evaluating their performance in theoretical and practical astronomy and astronautics tests. In general, the requirements included being enrolled in high school and demonstrating outstanding interest and aptitude in these areas.

One of the national participants in OLAA will be Dayana Murillo Guzmán, 17 years old, a student at the Scientific High School of Costa Rica, San Carlos campus, and a resident of Ciudad Quesada.

The student highlighted that she finds these types of challenges incredible for testing her skills and learning new things, while also wanting to represent her school and show what she can achieve.

“It's a huge pride to be part of something so important.” Knowing that I am competing with people from other countries and at the same time learning a lot fills me with excitement.“It is an experience that motivates me even more to continue on the path of science,” explains Dayana Murillo Guzmán.

Additionally, Xiomy Gutiérrez Rodríguez, also 17 years old and a student at the Scientific High School of Alajuel , as well as a resident of this province, stated that participating in the Costa Rican Astronomy and Aeronautics Olympiad was a dream come true, as well as seeing the fruit of the dedication and effort she applied to this event.

“I want to leave a special mark as a person in this event that undoubtedly shapes my vocational path.” Participating also means knowing that one can always go the extra mile, as well as sharing culture and knowledge. I am filled with pride knowing that OLAA encourages young people like me to break barriers and that any achievement is within our reach, as well as knowing that as a woman, science plays a key role here in our country,” explains Xiomy Gutiérrez Rodríguez.-

