Terms Of The United States Turning Over The Panama Canal To Panamanians

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Torrijos–Carter Treaties, signed in 1977, outlined the terms for returning control of the Panama Canal to Panama:



Joint control

The United States and Panama would jointly control the canal until December 31, 1999, when Panama would gain full control.



Neutral canal

The canal would be open to all ships and declared neutral.



Transition period

The United States would retain some control during the transition period, including police authority and the ability to exercise jurisdiction in certain areas.



Defense

The United States would retain unilateral control over the canal's defense for the life of the treaty, while Panama would assist.



Accessory facilities

The United States could continue to use certain facilities outside of the areas made available to it, and could maintain, improve, replace, expand, or remove them.

The treaties were named after the signatories, Jimmy Carter, the President of the United States, and Omar Torrijos, the de facto leader of Panama.

The treaties were a result of years of negotiations following riots in Panama in 1964.

The US and Jimmy Carter wanted to avoid the embarrassment of a serious revolt by Panamanians in the 60's as close to 50,000 Americans lived in Panama and a threat to their well-being was always a possibility.

Of course, if the US wanted to retake the Canal they could do it by lunchtime tomorrow as they proved in 1989-1990 with Just Cause to remove Manuel Antonio Noriega.





Let's look at what Trump really wants regarding the Panama Canal. Number one appears to be his thoughts of Chinese control of the canal that was built by the Americans and was given to Panama. Next he wants better prices for all American ships passing through the canal. The 'Art of the Deal' will obviously come into play with the two leaders. Panama President Jose Raul Mulino said China has no stake in the Panama Canal, and U.S. warships pay the same toll rates as other nations, pushing back against Donald Trump's threats over the key waterway. The feud triggered a selloff of Panama's bonds December 23. Mulino reiterated that his nation will not cede control of the waterway to the U.S., and said he will wait until Trump's inauguration to hold formal talks with the new administration. Trump's remarks alleging growing influence from the world's second-largest economy over the canal may be due to“geopolitical fears that might be valid from their perspective, but in terms of Panama, have absolutely no veracity,” Mulino said at a press conference on December 26.







Former Panamanian ambassador to the United States from 1987 to 1989, Juan B. Sosa B clarified the myths spread by President-elect Donald Trump about the Panama Canal. “The coverage of Trump's comments regarding the Panama Canal is“inaccurate.” Sosa explained that he has been involved with the development of the Panama Canal and knows its impact on relations between the United States and Panama. Regarding China's role in the interoceanic route, Sosa was blunt in his explanation and stated that the Asian nation has no influence on the canal. “I can say unequivocally that China has no control or even influence over the operations of the Panama Canal,” Sosa said. He added that comments on that topic are generally related to Hutchison Whampoa, a Hong Kong-based container terminal corporation that sits at both the Pacific and Atlantic entrances to the Panama Canal but outside its waterway operating area. Sosa emphasized that it is important for the public to be educated about the realities of Panama and its contributions to the economy and security of the United States.





False.

While Chinese companies manage two of the five ports near the Panama Canal and have invested in related infrastructure, these activities are distinct from the canal's governance and operations. The Panama Canal Authority has maintained full control of the canal since 1999, when Panama regained sovereignty over the waterway.

While a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings manages two ports at the canal's entrances, with Chinese firms funding construction of a new bridge over the canal to the tune of over $1 billion, this does not equate to control of the canal's operations. The Panama Canal Authority, an autonomous government agency, oversees the canal's administration.

Without directly naming Trump, Mulino defended the canal's operations, explaining that the canal's tariffs are determined transparently and are essential for its maintenance and expansion. He highlighted Panama's significant investments in expanding the canal to increase ship traffic.

“The tariffs are not set on a whim,” he said.“Shipping fees increase the help needed to pay for improvements.”

The Panama Canal is most frequently used by the U.S., China, Japan and South Korea. In October, the Panama Canal Authority reported earning nearly $2.4 billion during the last fiscal year.





There were many of us who heard Trump when he gave birth to his threat to take over the Panama Canal in his first term in office. Trump sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to say that Panama should open its eyes to China, and at that time, he began with direct threats to take over the interoceanic route. The difference between the Trump of 2016 and that of 2024 is notable: now he is more vindictive, he has almost no counterweights and has replaced the experienced figures of his first term with people aligned with his interests and world vision.

Here the method is the message: the use of falsehoods and hyperbole to draw attention to one issue – and divert it from others – and intimidation as a negotiating tool. Panama is not the only target of the recent attacks. Canada, Mexico and Greenland join us. With the exception of the Canadian prime minister, all political leaders – including José Raúl Mulino – have responded firmly to his verbal attacks. It seems that showing weakness in the face of Trump only leads to more humiliation and pressure.





“There are no Chinese in the Canal. There is absolutely no Chinese interference or participation in anything that has to do with the Panama Canal.” With these words, the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, strongly rejected the claims of the President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump, about the alleged presence of Chinese soldiers in the interoceanic route.

The United States, which built the Canal and managed it until December 31, 1999, remains its main user in terms of cargo moved, with more than 160.12 million long tons, equivalent to 74.7% of the total that transits the route. Meanwhile, China, the nation that worries Trump, is in second place, with 21.4% of the share, moving 45.04 million long tons in the last year.

