QNB Honours 112 Employees For Successfully Completing 'Kawader Malia' Programme

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group "celebrated the achievements" of some 112 employees who successfully completed the 'Kawader Malia' programme, alongside 18 technical programmes provided by the bank's Human Capital Department, additionally to the winners of the 'Ithraa' competition.

The programmes came as a part of QNB's ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its employees in support of their career excellence in multiple fields.

Through its and development programs, the is able to demonstrate its commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030's human development strategy.

QNB's Training Academy has been at the forefront of nurturing talent by providing a diverse range of industry-specific programmes. In 2024 alone, over 2,000 employees participated in classroom training sessions, while more than 2,136 courses were completed via QNB's online learning platform.

The recent ceremony, organised by the Talent, Learning and Development team and led by Amal al-Kuwari, Executive Vice-President of the department, honoured staff who achieved certifications in key areas, including certified anti-money laundering, securities and investment, people management, certified fraud examiner, certified management accountant, and many others.

These programmes, which spanned 6-18 months, included intensive training sessions delivered by "globally recognised" business schools, specialist financial training institutions, and QNB's in-house subject matter experts.

Abdullah Nasser al-Khalifa, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Human Capital, said:“We at QNB are committed to continue investing in our staff members' development and career empowerment, and these distinguished programmes come to prove our efforts. I would like to personally congratulate all of our staff members, who have completed these courses. Their hard work and effort are one of many reasons for QNB's success and I'm proud of our commitment to staff development.”

