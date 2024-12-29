Jordan Condolences Korea Following Plane Crash

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Sunday extended its condolences to the and people of Korea following the plane crash at Muan International Airport, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

Sufian Qudah, the Foreign spokesperson, expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with Korea at this difficult time, according to a ministry statement.

He conveyed condolences to the families of the and wished the a speedy recovery.

A Jeju Air plane flying from Bangkok to South Korea with 181 people on board crashed on landing Sunday, killing 179 with just two people - both flight attendants - plucked alive from the wreckage, according to AFP.

A bird strike was cited by authorities as the likely cause of the crash - the worst ever aviation disaster on South Korean soil - which flung passengers out of the plane and left it "almost completely destroyed", according to fire officials.

Video showed the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 landing on its belly at Muan International Airport, skidding off the runway as smoke streamed out from the engines, before crashing into a wall and exploding in flames.