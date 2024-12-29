Jordanians Look Ahead To 2025 With 'Optimism' Global Market Research Report

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A recent report by the Global leader in research, Ipsos, found that Jordanians are looking towards 2025 with renewed optimism despite the challenges of 2024.

In its Jordan's 2025 predictions report, a copy of which was made available for The Jordan Times, Ipsos indicated that "69 per cent of Jordanians believe the coming year will be better personally, while 55 per cent expect people in Jordan to start feeling more optimistic about the long-term future."

"This positive outlook extends to the economic sphere, with 1 in 2 anticipating a stronger national economy. This positive outlook shines through even as people acknowledge potential financial challenges ahead. The future-focused mindset is particularly strong, with an impressive 90 per cent of people planning to set personal resolutions for 2025, prioritizing financial growth and self-improvement goals," the report said.

According to the report, 51 per cent of the Jordanians surveyed believe the national economy in 2025 will grow better than in 2024. Additionally, 56 per cent of participants expect global economic growth to improve compared to the current year.

The report also revealed that three out of five citizens believe the new government will contribute to positive changes in the coming year, reflecting optimism about its future impact. Specifically, 59 per cent of Jordanians surveyed think the new government will bring positive economic and living standard changes.

The survey, which sampled around 500 participants, showed that nearly half of the respondents expressed optimism about their personal financial prospects in the coming year, with about 48 per cent predicting improvements in their financial situations.

One in two respondents also expects a flourishing investment environment in Jordan next year, with approximately 49 per cent of the sample believing that the local economic climate will be more favorable for investment than in 2024.

Additionally, a third of citizens expressed intentions to make a major purchase next year, reflecting significant optimism about economic improvement, according to the report.

On gender-related issues, the report signaled progress in equality, particularly in female leadership and wage parity. About 82 per cent of respondents anticipate increased participation of women in politics and leadership roles next year, while 62 per cent expect equal pay for women and men to be realized in 2025.

While there is optimism about economic growth, Jordanians still anticipate financial challenges in 2025, such as prices rising faster than incomes, along with concerns about inflation, taxes, and interest rates.

The survey showed that 86 per cent of respondents fear that prices will rise faster than incomes next year, while 85 per cent are concerned about inflation levels increasing in 2025 compared to the current year. Around 79 per cent expect taxes to rise, and 68 per cent worry about higher interest rates.

Regarding employment challenges, 85 per cent of respondents believe it will be harder to find new jobs locally in 2025 compared to this year, and 79 per cent anticipate higher unemployment levels next year.

Around 63 per cent of the study's participants expect an increase in visitors to the Kingdom in 2025, with hopes for a revival of tourism activity in the country.