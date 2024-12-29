'Saudi-Qatar Roundtable On Investment Development' Explores Enhancing Co-Operation In Real Estate, Sports, Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Undersecretary of the of Commerce and Industry, Mohamed bin Hassan al-Malki, and engineer Ibrahim bin Yousef al-Mubarak, Assistant of and CEO of the Saudi Investment Authority, co-chaired the 'Saudi-Qatar Roundtable on Investment Development' on Sunday.

The event aimed to strengthen bilateral investments and explore collaboration opportunities in the real estate, sports, and entrepreneurship sectors. Representatives from entities and leading companies from both countries attended the meeting.

In his opening remarks, al-Malki expressed his honour in participating in the important event, emphasising that such joint meetings serve as an ideal platform to discuss shared economic interests and open new avenues for partnership and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Al-Malki highlighted the shared goals and ambitions of Qatar and Saudi Arabia to bolster bilateral relations across various sectors. He underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to increase the volume of bilateral investments, facilitate trade, and strengthen collaboration across multiple sectors.

He further noted that fostering economic and trade cooperation requires solidifying strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors and encouraging collaboration among small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

These efforts, he said, would contribute to industrial integration and enhance bilateral trade, which has seen remarkable growth, surging from $184.6mn in 2021 to $802.5mn in 2023, a growth rate exceeding 335%. Al-Malki expressed optimism for further growth in the years ahead.

Al-Malki underscored Qatar's significant achievements since the launch of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, business establishment, and economic partnerships, whereby driving growth in the industrial and services sectors. He explained that Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030) prioritises key sectors, creating new opportunities for joint cooperation and investment.

He urged Qatari and Saudi business leaders to explore the investment opportunities offered by the national visions of both countries and to forge partnerships in the vital sectors that add value to both economies.

The meeting stressed the advantages of the business environments in Qatar and Saudi Arabia and explored ways to enhance collaboration in various fields. It also included a series of bilateral meetings between Qatari and Saudi private sector representatives, who discussed opportunities for collaboration, exchange of expertise, and new investment partnerships in the areas of mutual interest.

