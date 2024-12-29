UNRWA Launches $27.2 Million Emergency Appeal For 2025, Warns Of 'Service Collapse'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has announced a $27.2 million Emergency Appeal for 2025.

This funding is set to provide vital assistance to Palestine refugees in Jordan, addressing the needs of vulnerable groups such as refugees from Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza, as well as ex-Gazans without Jordanian documents.

According to UNRWA, the allocated funds will support multi-purpose cash assistance, emergency healthcare, specialized education, and protection services, targeting those most in need amidst growing challenges.

The financial assistance comes at a crucial time as over two-thirds of Palestine refugees in Jordan, who are by the end of November 2024 reached in Jordan 20,324 PRS across 5,452 families, live below the poverty line, the relief agency said in a report published on its website.

For 69 per cent of Palestinian refugees coming from Syrian to Jordan, UNRWA said it remains their primary source of income, adding that limited access to legal employment remains a major challenge, with around 10 per cent of them unable to obtain work permits due to documentation issues, leaving many dependent on aid.

In camps like Garden Camp, restricted movement and reliance on cash assistance define the lives of many refugees, it said.

"Jordan's challenges extend beyond refugee issues, with the country grappling with the economic repercussions of regional conflicts and environmental stressors," the report said.

Meanwhile, Jordan continues to face its own challenges, including the economic fallout of regional conflicts and climate-induced stress on its limited natural resources. The Gaza conflict, along with hostilities in Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank, has disrupted trade and tourism, key sectors of Jordan's economy since late 2023.

The agency said that Jordan's scarce natural resources, exacerbated by climate change, further strain the economy, compounding the difficulties faced by refugees and host communities alike.

The recent influx of refugees fleeing violence in Gaza has further strained resources, the organisation said.

UNRWA has been reporting severe budget deficit. Sweden, historically one of its largest donors, has recently ended its funding, exacerbating the agency's budget shortfall. This comes alongside reduced contributions to Jordan's Syria Crisis Response Plan.

The Israeli Knesset [parliament] has approved draft laws aimed at restricting UNRWA's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories. This move has raised concerns about the Agency's ability to continue providing education, healthcare, and other vital services to millions of Palestinians.

UNRWA officials have warned that these combined challenges could lead to a collapse of its services, with dire consequences for refugees and regional stability. Jordan has repeatedly called for greater international support to address the worsening situation.

Jordan has underlined its commitment to supporting UNRWA, underlining the agency's critical role in maintaining stability in the region.