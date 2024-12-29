Ksrelief, JHCO Launch 'Kanaf 3' Project To Support Vulnerable Families Ahead Of Winter

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), has launched the "Kanaf 3" project for the third consecutive year.

The initiative aims to deliver high-impact humanitarian aid to improve the lives of families in need, particularly as winter approaches and its challenges intensify, according to JHCO statement.

JHCO said that the project is focused on supporting disadvantaged Jordanian families and the most vulnerable refugee communities by distributing vouchers for winter clothing, to help alleviate the financial burden of the season and assist families in navigating harsh winter conditions.

Director of the KSrelief branch in Jordan Naif Bin Saleh Shammari reiterated the centre's dedication to addressing the essential needs of vulnerable families.

He noted that the project aims to provide winter clothing to Syrian and Palestinian refugee families, as well as to host communities across all governorates.

The initiative is guided by thorough planning and field studies to ensure it meets the actual needs of those most in need, the statement added.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli expressed pride in the ongoing partnership with KSrelief, emphasising how initiatives like the "Kanaf" project contribute to meaningful humanitarian support.